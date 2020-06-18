« Wrinkled » and « old » call Anette Michel on her return to the small screen in the morning Come Happiness

This June 17, Anette Michel He returned to the small screen in the program Venga la Alegría, however his appearance was not as expected.

The driver had to face criticism and ridicule on social networks, because according to Internet users she looked « old » and « wrinkled ».

And it is that the snapshots published on the Instagram of the morning showed imperfections and easy marks typical of the age, because Anette Michel is already 48 years old.

« It already looks big », « On TV it does not look so wrinkled », « It is incredible to see Anette that old », were some of the comments that the followers wrote in the publication.

Anette Michel went to Venga la Alegría to talk about the next auditions for a new season of reality MasterChef México.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas