TEXT: NAYIB CANAÁN • PHOTOGRAPHS: DANIEL ALONSO

The clothes stopped being several weeks ago, it has given him to sleep a lot, and his “bubis” have increased considerably in size. This is how Zoraida Gómez lives her first pregnancy, away from all the bustle of the city, in her house located in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico. The actress, who rose to fame with the soap opera Rebelde, is happy at six and a half months of gestation; he eats donuts, pancakes, and cakes, but he also worries that his baby come healthy and be born without problems. Try to rest while taking English and history classes. The also member of The Dysfunctional Family in Me Caigo de Risa opened the door of her home to us, and exclusively posed for our lens, also telling us how she enlists to face the most important stage that a woman can experience next to her couple.

Zoraida Gómez | Photo: Daniel Alonso

« I THOUGHT I WAS NOT ABLE TO GET PREGNANT BECAUSE I WAS SO BUSY »

Did you plan your pregnancy or was it a surprise?

It occurred naturally; Obviously, there was a previous talk with my partner, we had already been in that time for almost two years of dating and one living together. I told him that I would like to be a mom, he also wanted to be a dad, but I didn’t know if it was the right time. We stopped caring, about six months passed and I was not pregnant; I thought I could not do it because I was so busy with that topic. I relaxed, and in the end it happened, although I was getting used to the idea that I couldn’t have children. People already explained to me that there are people who look for it for years, and that I did not take anything.

Who was the first person to know the news?

My mom! She is a very strong woman, but in this case, I touched her heart, she began to cry with joy. I remember him saying, « What a blessing, Zori! Imagine a son of yours, how beautiful! ” He became very sentimental because it was something she deeply wanted.

Were the doctors who advised you to reveal your condition after a reasonable amount of time had passed?

Of course. They told me from the beginning that the pregnancy was fine, that everything was fine, but that it was advisable to wait three months. I waited a lot longer for that time, because then they fill your head with many ideas; each one counts how it goes in the fair …

How have you prepared yourself in this process? Have you read a lot about motherhood?

I believe in instinct a lot, and I want to live it to the fullest, but of course, as a good Gemini, I have educated myself in many aspects. Above all it has left me very calm that in these moments that we live, the ultrasounds and everything reflect even the smallest detail, letting me know that the baby is fine. That on the one hand, and on the other hand, I have read books, articles, but I have relaxed on that subject, and just now is when I have been most interested. My plan is to go with professionals so that they are the ones who guide me; is that I am not one of the people who spend their time searching the internet, because if not, my mind could get confused.

Zoraida Gómez | Photo: Daniel Alonso

« THE ONE WHO HAD THE MOST SYMPTOMS IS MY BOYFRIEND »

What was the first symptom that made you suspect about the arrival of the stork?

My breast augmentation. It also happened that I am very regular with the menstrual period, so when it did not come down I began to suspect, the chichis grew a lot and they hurt. That was when I suspected I was pregnant, although I had the test about a week and a half.

Have you had many ailments in these recent months?

Believe it or not, the one who has had the most symptoms is my boyfriend. We have been here all the time together, and he absorbed all the dizziness, the nausea, and that has helped me to balance the symptoms, because not everything has touched me. It has made me very sleepy and I have slept enough; As for food, I do not feel like anything, because I have always eaten salty and sweet at the same time, but my boyfriend does spoil me with donuts, pancakes, cakes, that’s why, thanks to him, I have increased more than I should.

When will you reveal the sex of the baby?

My wish is that it be a surprise factor. I want to wait until I’m born if it’s a boy or a girl. Although people already make their bets for the shape of my belly.

Do you want a boy or a girl?

The answer will sound very hackneyed, but what Diosito sends me will be fine for me.

« I WOULD LOVE TO BE A RECEPTIVE MOM »

What does your boyfriend say?

He wants a boy more, because he will identify himself more.

So, you still haven’t bought anything …

Nothing, and I also do not know how to shop online because I am terrible. However, my aunts and my mom are knitting me unisex, old-fashioned clothes.

What are you excited about buying when the stores reopen?

A small crib for a good sleep. I have not thought much about it, as I feel that at the mere hour it will be the basic thing, but I am very interested in the mamilas; I’m not obsessed with fashionable clothes, but comfortable.

How do you visualize yourself as a mother?

I would love to be receptive, an alert mom, who realizes the abilities her son has and maximizes them. I would not want to impose anything on him, I would like to be with him at all stages.

« MY BROTHER BELIEVED THAT HE WAS GOING TO HAVE A SON BEFORE ME »

Have you become more susceptible?

Yes, sometimes I feel like crying about things that would not affect me. I have become very sensitive, very tender.

When do you have estimated the birth of the baby?

It is scheduled for the first days of September, is what I have been told.

Do you want it to be natural childbirth?

I told my doctor that I wanted a natural birth, and she told me that there was no problem, because it is a healthier way and we recover better.

What did your brother, Eleazar, say to you?

He is very happy, he also cried with emotion. I don’t know if it’s the time, but everyone is very sensitive. He did tell me that he thought he was going to be a dad before I did, but he didn’t.

Zoraida and Jorge | Photo: Daniel Alonso

MOON STRENGTHENED RELATION

The actress affirms that this pregnancy came to strengthen the relationship with her boyfriend, Jorge, with whom she has been three years. “We had a fairly correct relationship, like a lot of communication, but it is true that this has somehow united us more. We have a lot of respect for each other as a couple, and my baby will be the fruit of love. Yes I would like to get married, but that my son was at the wedding, that he realized that his parents are getting married, that it is a ceremony, that it is a union.