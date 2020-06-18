André is not yet a month old, and his mother Sherlyn has already added him to a theatrical project where he made his debut.

Almost three weeks after being born, Andre He debuted in a digital staging called The Quarantine Club, where his mother participates, Sherlyn.

The actress took as an anecdote that a few days after her little boy already shared the scene with her: « I think two days after we were born, we recorded the last part with André in his arms and it was very beautiful, » she said in an interview.

And it is that Sherlyn joined the digital staging in the last month of pregnancy, where she shares credits with Gaby Platas, Alejandra Ley, Anabel Ferreira, among others.

Thanks to the disposition of her friends and colleagues, Sherlyn was able to record most of the scenes before giving birth, and it will be available to the public soon through a digital platform.

Working during the last days of her pregnancy helped the actress reduce the nerves she felt from becoming a mother for the first time.

