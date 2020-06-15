Exposure to this bacteria can cause dehydration and bloody diarrhea in humans.

By: Web Writing

NEW JERSEY.- Elements of the Food Inspection and Security Service of the Department of Agriculture removed at least 20 tons of Ground beef beef that were inside stores Walmart due to possible contamination of the bacteria E. Coli.

The health authorities classified this event as a Class 1 recall, because it is defined as a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable possibility that the use of the product could cause serious health consequences or even death.

The bacteria can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps after three or four days of consuming the food.