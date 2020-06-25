Soap opera actor Toño Mauri confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 along with his wife and two children

Actor Toño Mauri revealed that he and his family tested positive for Covid-19 and said they were puzzled by not knowing how it was spread. His wife Carla Alemán and their children Antonio and Carla also have Coronavirus.

The singer and businessman also confirmed the news to Univisión’s Despierta América program in which he confessed that the symptoms he has presented have made him feel good sometimes, and others not so well.

« I feel relatively well, but this disease has ups and downs, one day you feel good, the other you feel stuck, in general I think I have been lucky and I have been well with oxygenation, but it does not stop worrying me because it may be that of the overnight this will change and we will have to run, ”said the soap opera actor For loving without law, Teresa and La Malquerida.

« I lost the taste, the smell, my body hurt, my head, I felt bad, very weak and I thought it would be a flu because my family and I have taken great care of ourselves, we have been in the house without leaving, » said the gallant. , 55, who is living in Miami with his family.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas