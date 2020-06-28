Producer Felipe Silva already has in mind the actresses and actors who would play Karla Luna, Karla Panini and Américo Garza

Felipe Silva, producer in charge of the bioseries on the late Karla Luna, the ‘Lavandera Morena’, already has in mind the actresses and actors who could give life to the characters in the controversial story that has captivated everyone Mexico.

Silva anticipates that the production is ready by the end of 2020, in which he will narrate the situations that the Moon suffered, going through his illness, the psychological abuse he received, without forgetting the family violence that he endured.

The producer indicated, in statements collected by TVNotas, that to give life to Karla Luna he has two actresses in mind: Sara Maldonado and Alejandra Espinoza.

To play the villain of the series, Luna’s unfaithful husband, Américo Garza, Silva considers that Arturo Carmona would be ideal to do so.

As all of Mexico already knows, the love triangle is completed by Karla Panini, who was Luna’s best friend and at the same time the woman who ‘stole’ her husband. For this role, the producer hinted that actress Violeta Isfel would be the right candidate.

