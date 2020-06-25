Tom Cruise, Chris Evans and even Robert Pattinson were robbed of the Most Handsome Man of 2020 trophy

You can’t believe who is the most handsome man in the world in 2020! According to a famous top 10 published every year, who takes this trophy is Kim Taehyung known in the art world as « V », singer, 24, of the South Korean band BTS.

The young composer of the famous boy band was included in the Top 10 most handsome man in the world 2020, a famous list that includes the “most handsome” gallants in the world every year.

On how they choose the people in the ranking, the managers describe: “Our world is full of beautiful people, but there are some who are just a higher class. In the looks department, being handsome is not just about having a pretty face, it’s about the body, the appearance and the attractiveness, ”they allege.

TOP 10

Kim Taehyung (V

two. Zayn Malik

3. Robert Pattinson

Four. Omar Borkan Al Gala

5. Chris Hemsworth

6. Tom Cruise

7. Chris Evans

8. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

9. James Reid

10. Hrithik Roshan

Courtesy of TVyNovelas