Spain program revealed the identity of an ex-boyfriend of singer Pablo Alborán

Now that the singer Pablo Alborán openly revealed that he is gay, the alleged examiners of Spanish begin to emerge. The first to meet would be a leading man with whom he had a five-year romance.

The Socialité program of the Telencinco channel, from Spain, released the name of a handsome dancer, who would have been the last couple of the interpreter of « Saturn », the main theme of the soap opera Caer en tentación.

Pablo’s ex would be the choreographer and lawyer Giuseppe Di Bella known for his time as a dancer in programs such as Más Que Baile, Qué Tiempo Tan Feliz, OT or Tu Cara Me Suena. But now, he has been away from the public focus for several months.

According to the television space, Guiseppe and Pablo met on the program Qué Tiempo Tan Feliz, where they began their relationship that lasted around five years.

Giuseppe Di Bella is 33 years old and was born in Italy, but he lived in Spain 13 years ago.

