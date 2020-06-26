Before contracting nuptials with Aislinn Derbez, Mauricio Ochmann other conquests that position him as a true heartthrob

A gallant on and off the screen is Mauricio Ochmann, as evidenced by his love history before marrying Aislinn Derbez, as their partners have been a waste of beauty.

Ochmann was married for three months to the also actress María José Del Vallealthough his marriage did not prosper from him his daughter was born Lorenza, his great adoration. Both began divorce proceedings in 2008.

In 2007, the actor met Adriana Campos during the filming of the soap opera Victoria. While their characters were a couple in melodrama, in real life they were also falling in love. The courtship lasted three years.

Adriana Campos and Mauricio Ochmann | Photo: .

Begoña Narváez and Maurici Ochmann worked together on the melodrama Rosa diamond (2012) and again the actor conquered one of his coworkers.

Mauricio Ochmann and Begoña Narváez | Photo: .

The relationship with Aislinn Derbez It was also born on the forums. The two met in 2014 during the filming of the tape To bad.

Both remained professionals on the recordings, and when he finished he took the initiative to ask for an appointment and the rest is history.

Now that the couple have announced their separation and demonstrated the good relationship they have for the sake of their daughter, Kailani, Mauricio Ochmann is expected to heal their wounds and soon return to conquest.

Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez | Photo: .

Courtesy of TVyNovelas