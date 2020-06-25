The 30-year-old actress has had several romances with attractive and famous galleries, however, none has managed to stay in her heart

After Eiza González was caught in full romance with actor Timothée Chalamet in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they traveled with a group of friends. And although neither of the two celebrities has commented on his love status, it is clear to us that Eiza not only has very good tastes, but is not easy prey to catch, since several leading men even from Holywood, have fallen at their feet, but she does not « give her arm a twist ».

Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico https://t.co/RArhQutxuZ – TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2020

Look at this list of some of those handsome men who have succumbed to the charms of the Mexican, but stayed on their way, while she remains officially single, successful and happy enjoying her entry into the third decade of life.

PEPE DÍAZ

The Mexican businessman, who was also Belinda’s partner and owns some of the most exclusive clubs and bars in Mexico, was with Eiza in a three-year relationship (from 2010 to 2013), and although this seemed very serious, the couple they separated and each one went his way, he to succeed in business, and she to seek success in the Mecca of cinema.

J. D. COTRONA

The actor in the movie GI Joe: retaliation and Eiza met on the From Dusk Till Dawn show, and they were together for almost a year, between 2014 and 2015. But the relationship did not go further and today, apparently They continue to be very good friends.

LIAM HEMSWORTH

After the Australian, one of Hollywood’s most chartered galleries announced the end of his marriage to Miley Cyrus, he was very affectionate with the actress of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, in a club in Las Vegas. Apparently, that was in « love of a night », because they were not seen again together.

See this post on Instagram Luck dragon. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Nov 22, 2019 at 8:06 PST

CALVIN HARRIS

With the British singer and DJ, he was seen walking arm in arm in Los Angeles, but the E! News denied that they were romantically related, as Harris, they claimed, was only having fun and « enjoying his single life » after breaking up with Taylor Swift. And Eiza does not seem to have cared much, as she continued on her way up high.

JOSH DUHAMEL

It seems that our compatriot likes them older, because after the actor Josh Duhamel divorced the singer Fergie, he was seen with Eiza Gonzalez at the end of a Jennifer López concert in Minneapolis. The press reported the meeting between Eiza and Josh, 17 years her senior, thus: « They drank and feasted together until very late … Then Josh contacted a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number. » And once again, love did not prosper.

Now, Eiza was seen in our country with Timothée Chalamet, actor of Call me baby your name, and six years younger than her, almost two months after the young gallant ended his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp.