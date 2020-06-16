Carmen Campuzano’s life has not been easy, but at all times the Mexican top model has tried to reinvent herself and apprehend

In the 1990s, Carmen Campuzano She was the most famous Mexican model, but addictions and other tragedies darkened her life.

Below we recap the darkest moments in the life of Carmen Campuzano.

ADDICTIONS

When the Mexican top model was at the highest peak of her career, she collaborated with great designers and came to appear on the cover of Vogue, not just anyone …

« Magical, ethereal and unattainable », a phrase that she made famous and that was the description of her characteristic walk on the catwalks.

His ‘perfect’ life ended when he started consuming cocaine. Contrary to what you may think, it was not her profession that led her to addictions, it was her personal life that brought her down.

“I was left with a loincloth, in every way of my life. I knew what it was like to be alone, devastated. Temporarily without my daughters. Then I started to rise from the ashes of loneliness, to empower myself, to learn, ”he said in an interview with Infobae México.

After more than six years of being sober, Carmen Campuzano assured that this has made her the strong woman she is now: « Addictions taught me to live well, to enjoy life. »

HIS NOSE

Diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that changed the constitution of her face, Carmen Campuzano had to fight against criticism.

And it is that although she was able to recover much of her facial structure, the model has not been able to reconstruct her nose and has had to clarify on several occasions that it was due to bacteria and not due to her addiction that she almost completely lost that part of her Body.

Carmen came to appear on the Botched show, where she asked plastic surgeons to help her rebuild her nose. Unfortunately, and due to the damage, they refused.

AGAINST ADDICTIONS

Last year, Carmen Campuzano appeared before the then president-elect of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador to present his project: National Commission against Addictions.

The former model did not care about the criticism and endorsed her commitment to help those, like her, seeking help.

FAMILY LOSSES

Almost half a year ago, Carmen Campuzano’s father passed away, last month her brother Jorge lost her life, and the model had to confront a media outlet that said she died drunk on the streets.

« What you have had in health or disease situations are your ticket, it is not a reality what they express with intent in this note. If he had a situation with alcohol I am very sorry that he did not have the opportunity to successfully go out; He stumbled as I did at the time, but his death was not due to alcohol, it was a sudden heart attack, « he clarified at the time.

A few days ago another of his brothers was a victim of alleged abuse of authority.

According to the model, Rafael Campuzano was deprived of his liberty and threatened without being told what he is accused of.

They absolutely ransacked the entire department! [A Rafael] They handcuffed him and one of them said ‘to cover his handcuffs with his jacket’, because they were obviously doing something completely illegal, ”Carmen said in an interview with Ventaneando.

According to information from the SSC, the police officers attended to the report of a possible robbery of a house and when they arrived they arrested Carmen’s brother. « Two 60-year-old women stated that a subject broke into his home and took objects from it, » says the information card.

In recent years he has worked as a DJ, offers conferences to publicize his case around addictions, in addition to offering courses, participating in some television programs and dedicating himself to writing his autobiographical book.