A few weeks ago, it was revealed that Mariana Levy, appeared on the list of delinquent neighbors in an exclusive subdivision in Morelos

After the Ventaneando program discovered that Mariana Levy, fifteen years old, appeared on the list of debtor neighbors in a subdivision exclusive in Cuernavaca, Morelos, it was also indicated that this, had left in the hands of his widower, José María Fernández, ‘Pirru’.

The property in question, which belongs to the children of both, Paula and José Emilio, has a delay in maintenance fees of almost a million pesos, the result of approximately a decade without paying.

In the same show program, the updated version is that to date, Pir El Pirru ’continues to refuse to cover this debt, so the administration of the residential has decided to cancel its security, cleaning and gardening services.

According to his report, security guards are prohibited from opening the door of the subdivision to Fernández when he enters or leaves, so he himself has to get out of his car to do it himself.

In more reports of the situation, after the electricity and water services were cut, the also ex-husband of Ana Bárbara installed a clandestine outlet for the vital liquid and hung on the electric power cables of a nearby house.

Therefore, the good name of Mariana Levy, who died of a sudden heart attack on April 29, 2005 after the impression of an attempted assault in Mexico City, will continue to appear on the blacklist that the administration of the exclusive place, place to display those who do not pay.