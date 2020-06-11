She is a shameless, because she is the most beautiful, she has almost nothing, but she likes expensive life … It is her, Rubí herself; sensual, daring and perverse. The woman who will do whatever it takes to get what she wants is back.

She is no longer Bárbara Mori, but Camila Sodi knew very well how to make her own mark as Rubí under the same dress fitted to the silhouette, heels and lips perfectly outlined in passion red.

The new version of the classic soap opera returned to the screen in an adaptation as part of the third installment of Fábrica de Sueños, written by Venezuelan Leonardo Padrón, based on the same story by Yolanda Vargas Dulché.

Rubí will premiere on Monday, June 15 at 9:30 pm on Las Estrellas, but her first five episodes are now available on Blim. Mind you, once you watch the first episode, you want to end it immediately.

Here we leave you the five key moments of the first chapter

1.- Rubí makes his appearance at the university

If it is about attracting attention, Rubí is an expert. In one of the first college appearances, he walks into a lecture hall and takes a walk from the door to his chair that leaves everyone breathless. With each heel she is wasting sensuality, all eyes turn to her.

Rubí is played by Camila Sodi. Photo: Courtesy

2.- Take out the claws

From the first chapter, Rubí shows that in addition to being as sexy as she can be, her courage can flourish at any time. In one scene, she resists the desire of some men on the street and in the end … better watch it.

3.- Maribel is discovered

Rubí’s best friend, played by Kimberly Dos Ramos, reveals that she is missing one of her legs and that she comes out ahead hiding one of her biggest secrets: under her beautiful body she has a prosthesis to be able to walk. The outcome of the first chapter will reveal the evil of which Maribel is a victim because of Rubí herself.

Kimberly Dos Ramos personifies Maeribel. Photo: Courtesy

4.- Oath

Before the Virgin of Guadalupe, Rubí swears an oath to him that precedes everything that will come: He does not want to be poorer.

5.- Meeting with Alejandro Cárdenas

From the first chapter, Rubí meets Dr. Alejandro Cárdenas, played by José Ron, in a very peculiar way. From that moment, unintentionally, the connection begins that will unleash a chain of ambition, love and hate.

José Ron stars in the character of Doctor Cárdenas. Photo: Courtesy

Here you can see the first five chapters