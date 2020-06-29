TEXT: JANET ALVAREZ • PHOTOS: ., ARCHIVO, IG MANUEL JOSÉ

Brayan Fanier Álvarez Rojas, better known artistically as Manuel José, commented exclusively from Colombia to TV and novels that, almost a year after the singer’s departure, he has sought to continue paying tribute to him on stage, regardless of the attacks, criticism and speculation that have arisen in recent months, generated by the family of the Prince of Song.

“Today there is more to the scandal than to the talent itself. I don’t see the attacks as something negative, I see it as learning; one learns from all these things, they happen to grow as a person. I have taken the banner of the romantic ballad to bring that genre to the present day, and it is being achieved little by little, ”said the interpreter.

He does not seek to be pigeonholed in a fight with the people who have attacked him, and he has even taken the positive side of all the controversies. “When they attack me and I see a word of hate, I respond with something positive. I did not come to Mexico to cause any discord with anyone or to confront anyone, I came to make a professional career and not to fight with anyone, « he said.

« MY CAREER HAS BEEN SUPPORTED IN MY OWN NAME »

Much has been questioned about the relationship that Manuel José and José José really had, but the singer clarified that his career has always been sustained by his talent. « I never used the name of the program in which I participated (I am called) or José José, my career has always been based on my own name and on my own image of Manuel José, » he stressed.

Manuel said that beyond what the media knows, the relationship he had with the interpreter of Gavilán or Paloma was very close, and that is the memory he wants to have:

“He was like a father, beyond the idol, beyond the artist, the singer; for me on a sentimental level it was that figure that filled me with so many feelings and so many inspirations; When we started our relationship, he told me: « I am going to be a father to you. »

The advice José José gave him has helped him to continue his firm step in music today, and almost a year after his death, he still lives with nostalgia for those moments they shared together. « Me, on a sentimental level, I have that love of him, and I think he also had all the love that I could give him at the time, » he said.

JOSÉ JOSÉ IS YOUR BIOLOGICAL FATHER? BECAUSE A LOT OF PEOPLE ASK YOU

Faced with this questioning, which is why the singer’s sons and his ex-wife, Anel, have repeatedly attacked him, Manuel declared that this subject will never touch him again, out of respect for his memory. “If I say yes or I say no, that will not change anything, because he is gone; I think that was between him and me, and that was the most important thing. It fills my heart and soul, regardless of whether it can be assured or not at this time, « he said.

The Colombian seeks to leave these questions behind and no longer fuel the controversy, which has even led him to face a lawsuit in Mexico for identity theft, filed by José Joel. « If we continue to insist on this issue, we are going to give way to a controversy of which I no longer want to be a part, » he declared.

« HE TOLD ME THAT I WAS GOING VERY WELL, THAT I HAD ALL HIS SUPPORT »

Manuel José also revealed that José José was the one who encouraged him to participate in the Colombian reality show ‘Yo me llamo’ in 2012 to show his talent as an interpreter to the world, because, according to him, The Prince of Song I saw him as a worthy successor to the romantic ballad.

« I called him at that time, we had a very nice communication, and I told him about that project, he himself encouraged me to introduce myself and to compete, he told me that I was going to do very well, that he had all his support ”, he related.

Such was the relationship and affection between the two, that Manuel José, he assured, received the charge of José José to continue his musical legacy in the absence of a singer who could do it. « He gave me his blessing, his support, and he gave me the mission to continue singing to love, to continue singing to the union of couples so that people would be happy, » he recalled.

« SOME 40 POSTPONED SHOWS REMAINED »

The arrival of the pandemic due to COVID-19 caused Manuel José to postpone a broad agenda of presentations by various countries, which he hopes to resume shortly. « We left more than 10 shows pending in Mexico, we had a tour scheduled in Colombia in May, from there we went to Ecuador, Costa Rica and the United States … There were about 40 shows postponed, » he explained.

In addition, these months of pause have served to finish finalizing details of his new record material, in which great personalities participated. “We are working on my third unpublished album, with great collaborations of highly recognized Spanish-speaking musicians and composers, including Alejandro Jaén, who was a very good friend of José José, and there is an approach with Armando Manzanero to see if we can have one of their themes, « he said.