Thalía is one of the biggest darlings of the LGBTTTI + community

Thalía was in charge of giving the virtual starting flag for the Pride March Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Transvestite, Intersexual (LGBTTTI +), after it could not be performed on the streets of various Mexican cities due to the health contingency due to COVID-19.

TUNE NOW !!!!

⬇️https: //t.co/8OVZssgcWp – Thalia (@thalia) June 27, 2020

The virtual demonstration is expected to last around 10 hours, with publications, photos, videos, ‘lives’, etc., all through virtual platforms. In addition, artists such as OV7, Playa Limbo, Jesse and Joy, among others, will offer free concerts for their fans.

Characters such as Lady Tacos de Canasta, Regina Blandón or La Supermana will lead the event, in which they will have interactions with all the public that follows them. Dissemination will also be given for cases of violence suffered by members of the LGBTTTI + community to promote the importance of reaching a Mexico with diversity, inclusion and awareness.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas