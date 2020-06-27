María Sorté had to live the anguish of knowing that her son was tried by several assassins of organized crime

This Friday, June 26, the CDMX woke up to the news of the attack suffered by the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC), Omar García Harfuch, from which he survived, not without being injured by three bullets.

It turns out that García Harfuch is the son of the actress and singer María Sorté and the reflectors were immediately captured by her, the mother of an official in danger of death.

In the last hours, social network users soon went viral with the relationship between the artist and the Secretary of Security. And this is how a photo came to light in which Sorté appears with his son, many years ago, when he was still a child.

María Sorté and children | Photo: Twitter

Maria Sorté, 65, had two children with Javier García Paniagua (died in 1998), Omar and Adrián. The actress is originally from Camargo, Chihuahua, daughter of Celia Hidalgo and José Harfuch Stefano, of Arab descent.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas