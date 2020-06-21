Andrés Arreola was 45 years old at the time of his murder, he was an animal and exercise lover

Andrés Arreola, producer and artistic director, died this Friday afternoon as a result of a bullet that he received during an alleged fight for possession of some land.

Arreola would have received the impact of the bullet in his right cheekbone, according to reports from different national media.

The one who was also a collaborator of the Estrella TV chain was assassinated this Friday, June 19, near the Picacho-Ajusco highway, in CDMX, after arguing with some popular leaders for the ownership of ejidos.

According to witnesses, the producer was in these ejidal lands where he would have fought with one of his leaders, who would be accompanied by another followers.

According to statements by some witnesses, the man who shot Arreola and another 54-year-old woman, whose name is still unknown and who is in serious condition, fled into the forest. The police are looking for him without yet finding his whereabouts.

Andrés Arreola, 45, produced series like ‘El Shaka’, ‘Delirious Stories’, ‘Jenni, the Life of a Diva’ and ‘Miracles’. He was a great lover of horses and dogs; He proclaimed a healthy lifestyle, in which exercising was essential, as he demonstrated in his many Instagram posts.

Celebrities mourn his death

Several personalities of the artistic medium reacted to the death of the producer in comments and publications on social networks.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas