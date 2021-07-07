20 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Surprises, new hardware, news, curiosities, and other technology content to inform you of everything that has happened the last 24 hours.

A A hacker group called REvil infected more than 1,500 companies with ransomware a few days ago, almost all small businesses, from nurseries to dental offices. Now he asks for 70 million dollars in Bitcoins to release them.

Microsoft continues to talk, and not for the better, with Windows 11 requirements. Now there is a new rule that you must adhere to, if you want to update.

Nintendo introduced yesterday the new Nintendo Switch OLED, but it is not the Pro version that everyone expected. It has an OLED screen, 64 GB of storage, Ethernet connector, and better foot, but it does not change the processor or RAM.

Technological news

The three new features that the WhatsApp CEO has confirmed surprise. Read the news

REvil ransomware hijacks 1,500 companies, from supermarkets to kindergartens, and asks for 70 million in Bitcoins. Read the news

These are according to the OCU the recent mobiles with the best battery. Read the news

Register for free and enjoy all its advantages: Upgrade to ComputerHoy! Read the news

Mobile phones

Apple could be working on a large-screen ‘Low Cost’ iPhone. Read the news

How to disable annoying Chrome web notifications on computer or mobile. Read the tutorial

Computers and tablets

You will not be able to install Windows 11 unless you accept this new rule. Read the news

Why this € 379 Chinese laptop is one of the best cheap computers around. Read the news

What is Windows 10 secure login and how to activate it. Read the tutorial

The 5 most common reasons why Windows 10 updates fail. Read the news

Lifestyle

Ear 1: Nothing’s headphones will have active noise cancellation and this will be their price. Read the news

What happens to Bizum if you change your phone number or bank? Read the news

5 alternatives to AirPods Pro that are cheaper and work with the iPhone. Read the report

The new product that is sweeping Mercadona prevents the glasses from fogging up with the mask. Read the news

Become a barista with these super automatic coffee makers on sale that you can buy right now. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

Nintendo Switch OLED is now official and will arrive in October with a new dock and improved features. Read the news

Motor

Beware of putting a ‘For Sale’ sign on your car, even when it’s parked. Read the news

What are those little black dots on the car windows for? Read the news

Can you pass legally even if it is prohibited? According to the DGT in these situations, yes. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

This robot cleaner opens doors and uses the elevator to clean the entire hotel. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!