20 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Punctually at 6:30 a.m., ComputerHoy.com’s tech news roundup is great for catching up over breakfast, or on a break from work.

In Belgium they have programmed an AI to control the time that deputies spend looking at their mobile in parliament sessions, and he tweets it when they step out of line …

WhatsApp is about to release messages that self-destruct, but they have a serious design flaw.

If you are going on vacation this summer, the drones of the DGT they are going to watch the drivers. We show you the areas in which they will act.

Technological news

Microsoft fixes the severe PrintNightmare vulnerability in all Windows versions, update it. Read the news

What is the environmental impact of watching streaming content? Read the news

This is the AI ​​that shames Belgian politicians for using mobile phones in the hemicycle. Read the news

Mobile phones

This is the new Sony Xperia 1 III. First impressions and contact

The improvement WhatsApp needs to make self-destructing photos work for something. Read the news

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE passes certification in China and reveals its key specifications. Read the news

How to transfer WhatsApp conversations to your new mobile. Read the tutorial

Computers and tablets

You can now try the new Office interface, designed for Windows 11. Read the news

Organize your desk with one or more monitors thanks to these arms and stands on sale. Read the report

Lifestyle

5 smart bracelets under € 30 that have little to envy of many watches. Read the news

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been completely leaked and we already know their design in detail. Read the news

Lidl sells this cheapest Philips oil-free fryer for you to cook fat-free this summer. Read the news

Lidl eliminates one of its product lines and the networks react: come back now! Read the news

How to clean the kitchen sponge: tricks to disinfect it and eliminate germs. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Pokémon Go turns 5 and continues to be a success despite the pandemic. Read the news

Motor

We already know the areas in which the DGT drones will act during this summer. Read the news

If you could power an electric car with mobile batteries … how many would you need? Read the news

The infallible trick of the DGT to calculate the safety distance and avoid accidents. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Things that only happen in Japan: the cat the size of a building. Read the news

The curious relationship between Bill Gates and McDonald’s fries. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!