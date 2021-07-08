20 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Punctually at 6:30 a.m., ComputerHoy.com’s tech news roundup is great for catching up over breakfast, or on a break from work.
In Belgium they have programmed an AI to control the time that deputies spend looking at their mobile in parliament sessions, and he tweets it when they step out of line …
WhatsApp is about to release messages that self-destruct, but they have a serious design flaw.
If you are going on vacation this summer, the drones of the DGT they are going to watch the drivers. We show you the areas in which they will act.
Technological news
Microsoft fixes the severe PrintNightmare vulnerability in all Windows versions, update it.
What is the environmental impact of watching streaming content?
This is the AI that shames Belgian politicians for using mobile phones in the hemicycle.
Mobile phones
This is the new Sony Xperia 1 III. First impressions and contact
The improvement WhatsApp needs to make self-destructing photos work for something.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE passes certification in China and reveals its key specifications.
How to transfer WhatsApp conversations to your new mobile.
Computers and tablets
You can now try the new Office interface, designed for Windows 11.
Organize your desk with one or more monitors thanks to these arms and stands on sale.
Lifestyle
5 smart bracelets under € 30 that have little to envy of many watches.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have been completely leaked and we already know their design in detail.
Lidl sells this cheapest Philips oil-free fryer for you to cook fat-free this summer.
Lidl eliminates one of its product lines and the networks react: come back now!
How to clean the kitchen sponge: tricks to disinfect it and eliminate germs.
Leisure and gaming
Pokémon Go turns 5 and continues to be a success despite the pandemic.
Motor
We already know the areas in which the DGT drones will act during this summer.
If you could power an electric car with mobile batteries … how many would you need?
The infallible trick of the DGT to calculate the safety distance and avoid accidents.
The curiosities of the day
Things that only happen in Japan: the cat the size of a building.
The curious relationship between Bill Gates and McDonald's fries.
