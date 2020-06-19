Actress and host Talina Fernández spoke of the hard times she is going through due to the coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands of people without jobs around the world, because in addition to a health crisis, an economic crisis has come that has affected many, including the actress and host Talina Fernández.

In an interview with Grupo Imagen, the famous revealed that she was unemployed after 22 years of working in a radio company.

« They spoke to me on the phone and said ‘you’re done,’ and that’s it. I’m done! … I’m looking for chamba, there in Imagen no, in Imagen Radio there could be, right? … Imagine, 22 years of my life there, it was part of my life, but well, one has to understand that This has hit everyone and respect the decisions, no way, now to look for chamba at my age, « said Mariana Levy’s mother.

Talina Fernández added that at the moment she does not have savings, since she invested her money months before the pandemic in a rest house in Acapulco, Guerrero.

« I invested them in a little house in Acapulco, but little house, little house, and then I have no savings, they are in bricks, there I am going to die, seeing the sea, the sky and with warmth, » he explained with his particular humor.

Talina did not miss the opportunity to offer her services to all the media and, she added, even know how to knit scarves.