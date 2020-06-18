Sugey Ábrego denounces that despite being divorced, she has to continue paying debts of her ex-husband

Despite being divorced, Sugey Ábrego has had to carry on with the debts left by her ex-husband Enrique Durán. They assure that the sum amounts to half a million pesos.

« He has not even paid in what was left, he has turned a blind eye and I have had to pay the loans and debts that he left since last year. I could not go to notify all this because the courts are closed, « said the host to the program First hand.

He commented that through his lawyer he has notified his ex-husband on several occasions that he must pay attention to the debts. « All this time I have been paying, solving everything and asking for extensions to the bank, » said the actress, who assured that he has her blocked from the phone.

Sugey stated that he has no feelings for his ex-husband. “This is how he will act with his next partners. I hope that the courts will make him pay everything that I have to pay. » express.

Sugey was married to Enrique Durán from 2011 to May 2019. A few weeks ago, she was a victim of crime when she was delivering meals to the medical staff of Hospital Xoco, in Mexico City. The computer was stolen from his car.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas