The British actor died at the age of 88, peacefully in a hospital, according to reports from his family.

Sir Ian Holm, whom we remember for playing Bilbo Baggins in the trilogy of The Lord of the rings, from director Peter Jackson, passed away in a hospital in London, England, at 88 years, due to complications of Parkinson disease who suffered for several years.

« With great sadness we announce the actor Sir Ian Holm passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in the hospital, surrounded by his family, ”confirmed his representative to the British newspaper The Guardian, where he also indicated the causes of death of the veteran actor.

In addition to the Lord of the Rings saga, Holm participated in over a hundred films, including The Fifth Element, Alien, the eighth passenger, The Aviator or From Hell, giving life to the sadistic ‘Jack the ripper’. Additionally, he earned an Oscar nomination for his role as athletic trainer Sam Mussabini in 1981’s Chariots of Fire.

In 1990, he received the Order of Queen Elizabeth II as Commander of the British Empire, in addition, and received several nominations and awards from important awards such as the BAFTA, Cannes, Emmy, among others.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas