Telemundo announced the production of « La Suerte de Loli », starring the renowned Mexican actress Silvia Navarro like Loli, marking his debut in the Hispanic chain. The comedy drama, which is expected to start filming this year and premiere in 2021, will also include a special participation by the Mexican star, Jacky Bracamontes.

Loli’s Luck follows the story of Loli, a successful radio producer, single and free-spirited, who lives her life without compromise. She has never found true love and made the decision not to become a mother. However, after the unexpected death of her best friend, Loli’s life will take a turn when she becomes the legal guardian of her friend’s children.

« We are very excited to welcome Silvia, one of the most recognized actresses in Mexico, to the Telemundo family to bring this original and contemporary story to life, » said Marcos Santana, president, Telemundo Global Studios. « Loli’s Luck will present a mix of comedy and drama, with a broad group of characters and stories that the audience will identify with. »

Born in Mexico, the television, film and theater star, Silvia Navarro, She is recognized for her participation in series such as Caer en Tentación, When You Are Mine and My Heart is Yours, which she also performed in her theatrical version. Some of his film credits include Red Lips, I Present You to Laura, and The Perfect Dictatorship, among others. Navarro has also been recognized with multiple awards throughout her career, including People en Español Awards, TV and Novel Awards, and awards given by the Association of Theater Critics and Journalists.

For his part, Jacky Bracamontes, the beloved Telemundo star who currently hosts the second season of La Voz, joins the series with a special participation. Bracamontes is known for her work as host of La Voz México for five seasons, as well as her performance in numerous soap operas such as Las Tontas No Van al Cielo, Heridas de Amor and Sortilegio, and many other Spanish-speaking programs and specials.