Actress Silvia Navarro shared an image in support of the LGBTTI + community next to a woman, and raised doubts

Since last September, Silvia Navarro He claimed he « loved a woman » speculation about his sexual preferences has been under fire.

Last May, during an Instagram Live, the actress said: “No, I’m not with anyone. Neither girlfriend nor boyfriend, take it easy, but when I hang out with someone I suppose they will find out ”, after her followers questioned her about her love life.

Now on the occasion of LGBTTI + Pride month, Silvia Navarro shared a photo on her Instagram account with another woman.

More like her PLEASE. I love you my amooooooor ”, wrote the actress next to the photo.

Quickly, her fans questioned her again about whether Arantxa was her new partner, while others clarified that she is just a close friend.

Because Silvia Navarro has not clarified her sexual preferences, the doubt keeps her in her sights, however she is not allowed to be altered by the questions.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas