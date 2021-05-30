20 signs of the body that warn of multiple sclerosis

The multiple sclerosis is an inflammatory and chronic autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system, that is, to the brain and spinal cord. It is produced by damage to myelin, a material that insulates the nerves, leading to the inability of these nerves to conduct electrical impulses from and to the brain, which produces different symptoms.

It is calculated that in Spain there are about 55,000 multiple sclerosis patients, being one of the most common diseases of the central nervous system. Although it can affect anyone of all ages, it is more common in women and the most frequent diagnosis occurs between the ages of 20 and 40, according to data from the Spanish Multiple Sclerosis Association (AEDEM).

How does Multiple Sclerosis start? Symptoms of the disease

The causes that cause a person to be affected by this disease are unknown and symptoms and their severity may vary from patient to patient, depending on the degree of the injury produced in the myelin.

A) Yes, symptoms depend on the areas of the central nervous system that have been affectedBouts and episodes can last for days, weeks, or months and are followed by periods of absence of symptoms (remissions).

Therefore, there is no common or common multiple sclerosis, according to the AEDEM, and the symptoms can be very different from one person to another or, even, vary in the same person. Even so, These are the most common symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis:

Fatigue Loss of balance Numbness or abnormal sensation in any area Problems moving arms and legs, walking and making small movements, with coordination Tremor and weakness in one or both arms or legs Constipation, frequent and / or urgent urination or urinary incontinence Double vision or blurred Optic neuritis Movements Rapid and uncontrollable eye loss Loss of vision (rare) Muscle pain and facial pain Painful muscle spasms Itching, tingling or burning sensations in the arms and legs Decreased attention, discernment, and memory loss Difficulty reasoning and problem solving Depression or feelings of sadness Dizziness and dizziness Problems Erection or vaginal lubrication Poorly articulated or difficult to understand language or slow speech Problems chewing and swallowing

Of all these signs, fatigue is the most common and bothersome symptom as the disease progresses, but some symptoms such as sensory problems and memory and concentration problems are difficult for the patient to detect or explain.