The actress explained that she gained 13 kilos and how it is that she has almost completely lost the weight acquired during pregnancy

On May 30, came to this world the small Andre, Sherlyn’s first child, who from the beginning of her pregnancy, kept her followers up-to-date with her development, and from the birth of the baby, shares how these first two weeks have been as a debutant mom.

In a chat with Isabel Lascuráin, a member of the Pandora group, Sherlyn surprised to reveal that of the 13 kilos she gained during pregnancy, she has already lost 10, all thanks to breastfeeding. The actress pointed out that from the beginning, she was always firm that she would put it into practice not only for André’s health benefits, but for her own.

However, she confessed that she is not obsessed with her body, because despite having already shed almost all the kilos acquired, she understands that it is a process that takes time, since she does not claim that the transformation in her figure during the 9 months of gestation, recover in just five or six to be « bikini ready. »

“But I am being very grateful with the body, to say for 9 months you allowed me to have the most loved human being in there and in 9 months all the transformations took place, so we cannot pretend that in 5 or 4 we are ready for the bikini « He stated in the interview.

Sherlyn, who underwent treatment to become pregnant and form a “single-parent family,” as she has called herself, has breastfed André from day one, which she calls a magical experience because of the bond that is created between mother and son, in addition to the aforementioned benefits for both. As for gaining weight, he exclaimed: « I felt like I had a great body, I felt super tasty. »

« Yes, I dropped my 13 kilos … But now that I was watching the trailer and I saw those cheeks and that belly, I said: ‘Oh my God.’ Because of course, I have lost almost 10 kilos since André was born, but I did not notice it. I don’t know if it was love or hormones, but I never felt those pounds up. I felt beautiful, « said the singer.

Finally, she revealed if she has suffered from “postpartum depression”: “Not at all, I think my hormones are my best friends. I feel very good, very happy … Now it has been very guarded and I thought that was going to give me the theme of baby blue, but not at all, I feel very happy.