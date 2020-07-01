Mayrín Villanueva boasted the beauty of her eldest daughter, Romina, who she had during her marriage to Jorge Poza

Mayrín Villanueva has shown that the years do not go through her and that her beauty is hereditary, since her daughter Romina left more than one with their mouths open.

The young woman, product of her relationship with Jorge Poza, bears a great resemblance to his famous parents.

It was in 1997 during the recordings of My generation that her parents were arrowed, and in 2000 when Mayrín Villanueva and Jorge knew that they were waiting for her, they did not hesitate to call Romina, as the character that the actress played in said production.

Although her parents took different paths, Romina has grown full of love, as evidenced by her publications on social networks, where she has more than 140,000 followers.

Although Romina Poza has not expressed whether she wants to follow in the footsteps of Mayrín Villanueva and Jorge Poza in acting, it is undeniable that her beauty attracts attention and that she has a born talent for modeling.

