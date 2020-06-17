Actor Sergio Goyri spoke of the mechanical workshop he has to carry out his expenses, but instead of applauding him, users reminded him of racism against Yaritza Aparicio

Sergio Goyri He told in an interview for the Hoy program that the pandemic of coronavirus has affected your business mechanical workshop To fix classic cars.

However, after the publication of the interview, the users preferred not to be moved, but to remember when the actor was ‘racist’ with Yalitza Aparicio.

Sergio Goyri insults and humiliates Yalitza Aparicio!

And it is that since the incident in which the villain of soap operas criticized the nomination of the Oaxacan woman for the Oscar awards, the job offers decreased, so he decided to open a mechanical workshop to repair classic cars.

« What I have is a workshop where we repair cars, classic cars. Here we go, not half steam, but to a steam room for these circumstances, which everyone has to take care of. There are many elements that have delayed us, ”said Sergio Goyri.

The news of the actor’s entrepreneurship has been in the background, because social network users do not forgive him for the statements he made about Yalitza Aparicio, despite the fact that he later apologized.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas