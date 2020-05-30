More than 70 Latin stars will join in SE AGRADECE, a concert to the hope that will last four hours without cuts! Its producer, MIGUEL ÁNGEL FOX, gave us all the details

Music breaks down borders and unites hearts, that is why the most important stars of Latin music will unite next Saturday, May 30, to honor the true heroes of the pandemic in a show that the producers have called Is appreciated, which will be broadcast on different channels such as the stars, Telehit, Bandamax and, in the United States, on Univision.

From pop to reggaeton, to the rancher, they will be represented by their greatest exponents in a televised show that promises to conquer the audience and provide a message of hope to the public facing one of the worst social crises in recent years.

Through social networks, some of the confirmed musicians have already expressed the pride they feel by being part of this blockbuster. All agree that it will be an unprecedented encounter, with some surprises, such as virtual duets, that will thrill more than one.

In addition to the performers, drivers, athletes, comedians and opinion leaders, they will take the screen to thank under the motto “For a country that never surrenders”, demonstrating that strength is in the union. The producer of the event, Michelangelo Fox, shares with us how he takes up the challenge of this concert, and reveals details of the logistics that everyone will see this weekend from home.

“THE MOST IMPORTANT DISCASES OF MEXICO GATHERED”

How did the initiative to do this concert remotely arise?

The idea occurred to about four or five artists, who approached us to propose a show in the style of the one that was made in the United States with Global Citizen, not with the “stay at home” speech, but with a unity message, more to see the future, because we are right now at the peak of the pandemic, but after this comes the economic crisis. So we want to give the message to Mexicans that we have come out of the worst, and that we are going to get out of it if we are together and if we maintain the spirit of unity. That is basically the essence of the event.

In what way were you shaping this show?

We started talking about it, the most important record labels in Mexico got together, we decided to grab athletes, celebrities, influencers from Instagram, from TikTok, and it got together, starting as a two-hour program, and right now it will be a broadcast four, uncut. And something very important is that we are also going to have comedy, testimonials, and every hour we are going to talk about a movement called “Mexico for Mexico”; This is a platform that includes many organizations that are helping victims of COVID-19, be they doctors, nurses, or families that have been affected by their income.

Let’s see everything …

Yes, of course, there will be capsules, we are going to talk about everything that has happened in Mexico and in other countries during this time, but all with a friendly tone. I mean, nothing to get into a tear or dramatic style. We will maintain the spirit of hope, with the conviction that we will get out of this as freely as possible.

Who are those artists who came up with the concert?

Well, I would not like to give the names, because there are many egos within the artistic medium, but the truth is that an event like this has never been done, because we have a spectacular cast. There are people who thought impossible, for example, I had never done anything with Rosalía, I had already invited her several times, but without thinking she joined. We are going to have a talk between Rosalía and Alejandro Fernández, there will be a single between Carlos Vives and Alejandro Sanz. In other words, the entertainment is really rich, it is a unique event.

What audience do you expect?

I can’t speak of numbers, but it will be broadcast simultaneously by Univision, by the stars, both on open signal and on Facebook, in addition to YouTube and Televisa Networks cable channels.

“I AM ALREADY LIKE TO BE THROWN IN THE GARBAGE”

Has it been difficult to create a remote logistics?

Very, very, very complicated. Imagine the coordination of more than 50 people … I’m ready to be thrown away, but I’m not going to rest until the program is broadcast, because at least it will leave a grain of sand. I do not know if it is going to generate many changes, but at least we are putting, within the possibilities of each person, something that transmits hope.

How were those work tables that are normally done in person?

Well, we have done zooms to madness, videoconferences with the digital promotion areas. We have really made advisory documents to explain to the talent how the videos have to be recorded, how the testimonials have to be … It has been exhausting.

Is this the first time you have faced a challenge of this size?

I’ve obviously been on much bigger projects, but doing it this way I think is a unique way. It is the first time that I have lived it, because it seems that in these moments of quarantine we are more efficient doing things from home. Although I confess that zooms are not very efficient for me, people still think it is an entertainment tool, but it has not been as efficient as a face-to-face meeting.

“IF MORE ARTISTS CONFIRM ME, WE WILL NO LONGER HAVE SPACES TO PUT THEM”

Who are the guest artists in the comedy segment?

There is Adrián Uribe, Omar Chaparro, Consuelo Duval, we also have Javier Poza doing the voiceover. We will not have a main conductor, the same artists are narrating the program and there are no commercial breaks, it will be without interruptions.

Did you want to have a singer in the cast?

No! We split the searches, and at least within my production, everyone close to us said “yes.” Obviously some took longer than others, but all closed.

Is there a possibility of any surprise?

There is no time for a surprise anymore because we are really saturated. If more artists confirm me, we will no longer have spaces to put them.

How much time have you invested in this production?

I’ve been a few weeks. I was one of the first to be infected with coronavirus, I came out of that at the end of March, so, let’s say I have been in production for a month and a half.

“IT COSTS WORK TO GET OUT OF THE CORONAVIRUS”

Was it just about the time you got coronavirus when you started putting the project together?

Exactly!

How did you overcome the disease?

No one talks about it, but it is difficult to get out of the disease completely. I have been reading that for there to be no symptoms, sometimes it takes up to a year, because it leaves many sequels.

What did you feel at that moment?

I didn’t have all the symptoms that people comment on. I felt tired, short of breath, the problem was that the process was very long, it was 15 days of physical exhaustion. And then, 15 days locked up because he could still catch it.

Did you have any fear?

Yes, it did scare me when I was seeing so many social networks, when I was in contact with news, some false, others true; I saw what was happening to colleagues and created uncertainty. It is a sensitive issue for those who become infected, because we did not know whether or not to go to a hospital.

Did your family get infected too?

No! I was the only one.

How did you avoid infecting them?

I locked myself in for only 40 days.