The seer Ramses caused quite a stir by revealing that Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto are expecting their first baby together.

He seer Ramses surprised everyone by congratulating Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto for your next parenthood.

According to him, the controversial couple will make headlines in a few days when they announce that they are expecting their first child together.

« Congratulations Gabriel Soto for the child on the way, Ramsesvidente Vision » is read in his publication.

Speculation began a few weeks ago when the couple shared that they had a surprise.

But it was all about the announcement of a soap opera in which both would participate and that was overshadowed when social network users began to call the Russian ina Irina Panini ’.

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto have been quarantined at the actor’s house located in Acapulco, Guerrero, where they have also lived with the daughters he had with Geraldine Bazán.

