20 Secrets About Sabrina the Teenage Witch Revealed

3. What many people don’t know is that Hart’s mom, Paula hart, was actually the person responsible for getting a Sabrina TV series going after someone gave her the comic book on a playground.

“She took it to Viacom, made the 1996 movie, and kept saying this would be a great TV show. [Executives] kept going, ‘Okay, whatever, whatever,’ “Hart told Glamor in 2020.” She went to the editing room for the movie and cut together a five-minute trailer for a TV show, took it to the networks, and sold it to ABC on the spot. In the TGIF time slot! “

Paula would serve as an executive producer on all seven seasons, “hiring and firing, involved with the music, the editing — the entire aspect of it,” Hart explained. “I didn’t have to worry about the next thing, because she was in charge of the next thing.”

4. In the 1996 TV movie, Charlene fernetz and Sherry miller played Sabrina’s aunts Zelda and Hilda, respectively. But when it became a TV series, Beth broderick and Caroline rhea replaced Fernetz and Miller as Zelda and Hilda Spellman.

5. Oh, and the family’s last name in the film was Sawyer, but reverted back to the original last name, Spellman, from the comics for the ABC series.