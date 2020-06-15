VALERIA, offspring of VALENTÍN ELIZALDE, will resume the musical legacy of his father

TEXT: JANET ÁLVAREZ • PHOTOGRAPHS: ARCHIVE, IG VALERIA ELIZALDE

Valeria Elizalde, one of the three daughters of Valentin Elizalde, gets ready to start a career as a singer, and thus keep the musical legacy left by his father. The theme with which he launches is called My Virgin. « I really like it because my dad sang it, » says the young girl, the result of the singer’s relationship with Vianey Durán.

Recall that El Gallo de Oro was assassinated on the morning of November 25, 2006, after appearing in a palenque in Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

“I decided to continue my dad’s legacy using my own label. I am preparing myself with vocalization classes to offer something well done to the public ”. Advised by her family, Valeria’s expectations are high, since she has invested a lot of time in her preparation; He has even asked his sisters Valentina and Gabriela for advice.

« I am aware that there will be good and bad reviews, but I will accept them and I will keep the good, » says the young interpreter, who also dedicates her debut to the memory of her mother, Vianey Durán, who lost her life in 2016 during a attempt. This situation has strengthened and inspired her to get ahead in life.

« I KNOW I’M GOING TO DO IT WELL »

Still without a definite date to release her first songs due to the pandemic, Valeria announced that we will see her sing with a band, and there is the possibility that she will do duets. « I will sing Mexican regional,

Although I am open to other genres, but giving priority to the Sinaloan band. I would like to sing with Banda MS, El Recodo and Los Tucanes de Tijuana; I greatly admire Mario Quintero ”.

The young woman is clear that there will be comparisons with her sister Valentina, who debuted last year, and obviously with her father. “I made the decision because I like it, and I know I will do it well. It has been many hours of dedication, and I am always thinking that I should give the best to the public ”.

YOU WILL ALSO TRY LUCK AS A YOUTUBER

Along with his artistic plans, Valeria began his studies at the University of Hermosillo, Sonora, pursuing a degree in Communication Sciences. She also intends to enter the world of social networks, launching a YouTube channel in which she plans to expose many of the things that have encouraged her to dedicate herself to music: “I was encouraged to do it more than anything because my dad’s fans They have always been supporting, and I like to record videos to share on social networks. ”