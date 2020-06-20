Actress Rossana Nájera is devastated by the death of a loved one, she even assured that he was like a daughter to her

For Rossana Nájera the recent death of a loved one has devastated her, the actress assured that the loss of her dog Mine, diagnosed months ago with CancerIt was not easy.

Through her social networks, the interpreter said goodbye to her pet, who was her companion for 14 years and whom she came to consider ‘a daughter’.

“Mine, on Sunday my life partner left, my daughter, the purest and unconditional love that I have lived… 14 years of giving and giving love without expecting anything in return. I never imagined it would hurt so much. Now I am clear that true love does not understand genetic differences.

“She was my daughter, that was strange to me as it seems. I will always miss you my princess … I just ask you to wait for me right there, in that beautiful place where you meet to cross the rainbow together. I love you, Mine, ”wrote Rossana Nájera on her Instagram account.

Quickly, his colleagues from the artistic medium sent his condolences, among them Cynthia Rodríguez, Raquel Bigorra, Adriana Louvier, Consuelo Duval, Grettel Valdez, Sofía Castro, among others.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas