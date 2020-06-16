The musical idol said that the first wedding with his partner was improvised, so now he wants to organize a big party to celebrate their union

Although the exact date has never been revealed, Ricky Martin is married to Jwan Yosef, apparently, from the 2017However, he related that it was all so makeshift, because they urged to become husbandswho didn’t even take the time to organize a party to celebrate the event.

That is why the Puerto Rican singer and the Syrian painter prepare a second wedding, in which this time, there is a dream reception and they can be accompanied by their great loves, their four children, Valentino, Matteo, Lucía and Renn.

« Anyway I want to have a big party, I’m going to remarry big. I want the wedding to last four days. The twins were there but I think Renn and Lucia have to be part of this celebration, ”Ricky told Paty Chapoy in an interview for Ventaneando.

The interpreter of La vida loca, narrated how was the moment when he realized that Jwan was the right man to take this important step: « When I met my husband, I saw him and said: ‘I am going to get married.’ In the ‘Hello, very pleased’, I said: ‘This is the man of my life.’ That I like? He is brilliant, he is creative like me. Two fools have got together! Months passed and we said: ‘What do we have to expect? This is crystal clear. «

Among the few details he shared about the first and untimely marriage, Martin expressed his emotion that « the Universe conspired », since the families of both were in Los Angeles, the city where the artists reside, so they took advantage of the fact that they were present in such a important event in their lives.