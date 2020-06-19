After Pablo Alborán declared himself gay, a trip he made to India together with Ricky Martin

Since Pablo Alborán confessed that he is homosexual, there has been no lack of someone to remove the « rags » from the Spanish, because on social networks there was no need to remember that in the past, the interpreter of Saturn went on vacation alone with Ricky Martin.

It was in 2014 when the rumors of a relationship between Ricky Martin and Pablo Alborán began to rage in the pink press. And it is that just in that year, both singers coincided on a trip to India, which according to gossip became an affair.

At that time, Ricky was single, since a few weeks before meeting Pablo on the Asian continent, he had ended his love affair with Carlos González Abella, while Pablo had no owner or owner.

“What a luxury to compose with you in India, @ricky_martin. Another dream come true. Surprises for the next album, family! ”, Pablo wrote at the time at the bottom of an image dated February 2014.

The Spanish said he went on vacation for two months on vacation to India, France, Morocco and Africa. “Suddenly in India I met Ricky. He knew he was going there and as he is a lover of India he would be a great guide, ”said Alborán, who has received hundreds of messages of support from the artistic community.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas