Consuelo revealed that she “lost her virginity” with the ‘Negrito’, who reacted visibly sorry to such statements from her past

After Consuelo Duval revealed in a interview with Yordi Rosado that the first time that it got intercourseIt was when I was Raúl’s girlfriend, ‘el Negro’, Araiza, the comedian gave many details about that important event in his life, and the Romance they had in their youth, when she was not famous yet and worked as receptionist at Televisa.

Duval talked in great detail, what happened on that occasion, in the program The last one and we are leaving. “It was a curtain hotel because even I ducked… The curtain was lowered, he paid and so, what a shame, Yordi! It was the only one that day. It was very loving, « he said.

The interpreter of Federica P. Luche also expressed that Araiza always treated her « like a princess »:

« Looking at it from the side that the first time is the one that marks life, what a blessing it was with a man as beautiful as Raúl Araiza, because regardless of the fact that he was at the time of the riot, he always made me feel personally deeply loved ”, Consuelo confessed.

And after listening to these statements in a note during the Hoy program, Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, excited about the revelation, tried to get their partner in the morning lead to give them more details of the romance, but he was only embarrassed by the air.

« Ah, what La Pachita! She always says so, the truth is that we get along amazing, ”said the actor to quickly change the subject.