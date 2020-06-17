Producer Luis del Llano spoke about the behavior of Vanessa Guzmán in the soap opera Átrevete a soñar

Given the controversy that revolves around the behavior that Vanessa Guzmán had in the soap opera Átevete a soñar (2009-2010) in which her acting partners Cynthia Klitbo, Julissa and Violeta Isfel have spoken about the protagonist’s bad attitude, now the producer of the melodrama gave his point of view.

Luis del Llano gave his opinion on the rain of criticism that the also miss has received and assured that Vanessa was special. « It was special in the sense that, for example, when we were in a scene and they got to put the microphone on him and he did not like to be put the microphone in front of everyone because to put those microphones on you, it has to be under your clothes, but outside of this it always worked very well ”.

Producer of hits like: Reaching for a Star and DKDA confessed how Vanessa’s relationship with her peers was: “He didn’t have the chemistry or good vibes that everyone else sometimes has in a series like that, probably but I didn’t notice it. « He said in an interview with the program Sale el sol.

On another topic, Luis del Llano spoke about the project he was going to do together with Héctor Suárez. “We already had everything ready to start production and financing; then the pandemic came and we stopped everything. It hurt me because this program was his last legacy ”, he regretted.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas