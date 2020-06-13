Lambda García and Polo Morín ended their relationship due to an alleged third in discord

It seems that the history that Polo Morín had with Lambda García is being left in the past. The 29-year-old actor let it be known that he has fallen in love again, however he left all his fans without knowing the identity of his new Prince.

Through your account Twitter, Morín published a couple of messages with which he implied that Lambda is no longer in his heart and immediately users of social networks began to speculate about it.

I confess that I thought I was never going to fall in love again. – Polo Morín (@Polo_Morin) June 10, 2020

« I confess that I thought I would never go back to fall in love« Polo pointed out in his personal account, followed by other tweets in which he continues along the same line: » What sexy is someone with interest and a lot of initiative, without penalty to look intense, is not it? ”.

That SEXY is someone with interest and a lot of initiative, without penalty to look intense or not. – Polo Morín (@Polo_Morin) June 12, 2020

Finally, the interpreter hung a couple of photographs on the bed, accompanied by suggestive romantic comments: « This is how I woke up today » and « this is how I want to wake up with you ».

This is how I want to wake up with you 😏😍 pic.twitter.com/oQbvU4h3GO – Polo Morín (@Polo_Morin) June 13, 2020

Polo Morín and Lambda García They were one of the most beloved couples in the artistic world but it came to an end because Lambda would have been unfaithful to Polo; He even confessed to having received therapy to overcome his partner’s betrayal.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas