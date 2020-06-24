The actress raised controversy again, stating that a large-scale tragedy will bring humanity « to its knees » as « fearful and cowardly »

Again, Patricia Navidad raised « ampules » with one of his Twitter posts, pointing out, about the earthquake registered this June 23 in Mexico, 7.5 degrees on the Richter scale, which catastrophic events are coming that will cause a lot suffering to people worldwide.

The actress, who now also seems to be a seer, described that there will be a catastrophe that will bring humanity to its knees, worse even than what is being experienced right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, of which, we know , he claims is a hoax by world leaders to create the New World Order.

#Earthquake and what is coming is much worse … a catastrophe that will bring all of us to our knees because of fear and cowards, to see if they are still locked up and feeding panic to a manipulative and lying political “virus”. Many more will die of hunger, unemployment, depression and crime. – 🇲🇽 Patriot !! (@ ANPNL05) June 23, 2020

« Earthquake. And what is coming is much worse … a catastrophe that will bring us all to our knees because of fear and cowards, to see if they are still locked up and feeding panic to a manipulative and lying political « virus », wrote the also singer.

Such statement caused the anger of several users of said social network, who ask him to stop creating confusion among followers by misinforming about what is happening, as well as being insensitive to the difficult times that many people experience.

Ya caaaaallate, damn

Two grams of respect Patricia, there are people dying, it is not a political “virus”, stop saying mmdas – MΛЯƬΣ (@ marte_p86) June 23, 2020

WHAT IS A HECATOMBE?

A catastrophe is called a tragedy or catastrophe of great dimensions, characterized by causing great destruction, as well as countless human and material losses.