Paty Christmas tweets often generate all kinds of ridicule and criticism

Patricia Navidad again created controversy for one of her tweets and ended up becoming a trend. This time it was the actress’s interpretation of the map of Mexico that shows the colors of the traffic light of epidemiological risk in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, was in charge of publicizing said graphic representation in which all the states of the Republic appear in red, except Zacatecas, which has the color orange.

Navidad considered Zacatecas to be in the shape of a rat and instead of orange, he saw it as yellow. Altogether, Paty interpreted that everything indicates that “the new normality” has to do with a global plan for China.

“Mexico starts” The New Normal “, not to say” New World Dis-Order “, with a red light. Do you think that a country in red with a yellow rat in the middle bodes well? Very similar to the Chinese flag and communist symbol, what a coincidence, right? ”, Wrote Christmas on his Twitter account.

Saying that Mexico is red and the yellow rat in the center does not mean saying to the beautiful State of Zacatecas, my respects, the reference is that “coincidentally”, it is the year of the rat and the colors coincide with the Chinese flag and symbol communist that brings the New World Order. – ❤️ (@ ANPNL05) May 30, 2020

Faced with the wave of criticism and ridicule that her message received, mainly for comparing the state of Zacatecas with a rodent, the also singer explained that she wanted to refer to the Chinese year of The rat.

“Saying that Mexico is red and the yellow rat in the center does not mean saying to the beautiful State of Zacatecas, my respects, the reference is that” coincidentally “, it is the year of the rat and the colors coincide with the flag of China and communist symbol that brings the New World Order ”, he highlighted.

Despite her clarification, the publication of Paty Navidad was filled with memes, ridicule and criticism that led her to become ‘TT’ (Trending Topic) on Twitter.