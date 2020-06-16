Pablo Montero was evicted from an Acapulco beach when he was exercising with his girlfriend

Singer Pablo Montero and his girlfriend, 23 years his junior, were caught doing exercises on Icacos beach, in the port of Acapulco, Guerrero state. But, apparently, they were evicted, since access is restricted as a preventive measure before Covid-19.

In the images, you can also see the actor without a shirt and in black shorts sitting on a beach staircase with his girlfriend, who also wears sportswear and a cap.

“We came to Acapulco to record to record a new song and Luisa and I went to run to do exercises on the beach, but they told us that you couldn’t be there, so we went to work out in the building’s gym. They wouldn’t let the beach pass, that was it, ”Pablo Montero told the Ventaneando program.

The rancher took the opportunity and spoke about his upcoming short-term projects: “I am recording an unpublished song in Acapulco and I am very happy with what is happening with the song, we learned that it already has 4,000,000 views on YouTube. Next week I will go to Guadalajara to deliver a donation of two thousand face masks ”, he assured.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas