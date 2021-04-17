20 Optical Illusions That Trick Your Eyes And Drive Your Brain Crazy | Life

We receive information from the world around us through the senses and we give absolute credibility to what we see, hear, smell, taste or touch. Nevertheless, it is important to have a skeptical spirit, as our senses often deceive us.

In this article you will be able to verify that you cannot believe in everything you see. We have compiled a selection of 20 optical illusions that make it clear that not everything is what it seems and that it is very easy to confuse our brain.

20 optical illusions to drive your brain crazy

The Grid Fixing Itself Autokinetic Illusion Hermann’s Grid Optical Coffer Illusion Rotating Snakes Cafeteria Wall Illusion Bulging Effect Ebbinghaus Illusion Watercolor Illusion Fraser’s Spiral Zöllner Illusion Animal Illusion Diffusion Illusion neon color Hidden animal illusion Munker illusion Who wears the heels? The disappearing image Is the cat going up or down? How many legs does the elephant have? What color do you see strawberries?

1. The grid that fixes itself

We start our selection with the grid that fixes itself. At first glance, this optical illusion shows us a grid with a regular pattern in the center and an irregular pattern on the periphery of the image. But, if you look at the center of the grid for 20 seconds, you will see that the regular pattern extends across the entire image.

2. Autokinetic illusion

We continue with an autokinetic illusion, which makes our brain believe that it contains an expanding figure, although in reality it is a static image. Specifically, this design achieves the illusion of expansive movement thanks to the parallel arrangements in the needle-shaped cusp lines.

3. Hermann’s grid

The optical illusion of Hermann’s grid makes your brain see a dark point at each of the intersections of the lines that make up the grid. However, in reality the point does not exist, and if you look closely at the intersections you will see that there is nothing.

4. Coffer’s optical illusion

On these lines you can see coffer’s optical illusion. The image hides 16 circles, which are found at the points where the edges of the squares meet. To be able to see the circles it is necessary to work a little, since, since the right angles predominate in the image, it is easier for our brain to identify the rectangles than to see the circumferences.

5. Spinning snakes

In 2003, Professor Akiyoshi Kitaoka, a psychologist at Ritsumeikan University who specializes in creating optical illusions, designed the image that you can see above these lines. Believe it or not, it is a static image and not an animation. Your brain thinks snakes are spinning from peripheral drift, which is based on how our eyes process luminance. The faster you blink, the faster the snakes will spin. It is truly hypnotic!

6. Cafeteria wall illusion

The next optical illusion in our selection is the illusion of the cafeteria wall. The image tricks our brain into thinking that the lines are slanted, when in reality we are facing straight parallel lines. It gives us the impression that they are irregular lines due to the colors used (white, black and gray lines) and the contrasting polarities.

7. Bulging effect

To observe the bulging effect of this optical illusion, you should stand at a comfortable distance and look at the image from the ends towards the center of the figure. As you do so, your brain will notice a change in brightness and you will have the feeling that the figure is bulging in the contour of the lighter area. This is due to the dynamic luminance gradient effect, which is what generates the optical illusion.

8. Ebbinghaus illusion

Look closely at the orange circles that can be seen above in the image. Which of them would you say is bigger? Almost everyone points out with complete certainty that the one on the right is bigger, but actually its dimensions are exactly the same. What happens is that the difference in size of the surrounding gray circles distorts the perception of the brain, making one appear smaller than the other.

9. Watercolor illusion

We continue with the illusion of watercolor, whose effect you can see in the image that we have left you above. When you look at the figure, you perceive that it is made up of black lines and light green and light red lines. But in reality this is not the case: thick lines are white, while thin contour lines are green and red. What happens is that your brain fills in the light areas with the brightest colors.

10. Fraser’s spiral

Look at the image carefully. If they ask you what it is you are seeing, you would probably answer that it is a spiral. But if you try to trace it with your finger, you will realize that it really is not. This optical illusion is known as the Fraser spiral, and it fools our brain by the visual distortion that occurs when combining a pattern of regular lines (the circles) with misaligned parts (the oblique black and white segments). It is based on a principle similar to that of the cafeteria wall.

11. Zöllner illusion

The following optical illusion was discovered by the German astrophysicist Johann Karl Friedrich Zöllner, after whom it owes its name. Looking at her, tYour brain perceives that the parallel lines are inclined right, up or down. This effect is due to the small oblique straight lines.

12. Animal illusion

This is not the real name of this optical illusion, but we do not want to condition you by telling you what it is titled. Look at the image carefully, what animal do you see?

There are those who see a duck and others a rabbit, living up to its name: the illusion of the duck and the rabbit. It is an ambiguous image that first appeared in 1892, and its interpretation can be associated with sociological, biological and psychological factors. For example, in countries where Easter is traditional, people tend to see the rabbit first, while in October they are more likely to see the duck first.

13. Illusion of neon color diffusion

At first glance, when looking at this image, your brain perceives a semitransparent blue circle that appears superimposed on the illustration. But it is only an illusion: in reality, the light blue stain is the result of an effect known as neon color diffusion, which makes your mind add color to the surrounding white spaces.

14. Illusion of the hidden animal

At first glance, this image looks like just a succession of straight lines that is dizzy, but if you shake your head you can see an animal. Which? You can also see it if you move away from the image or observe it in miniature. The image was posted by Michelle Dickinson on Twitter.

15. Munker’s Illusion

Looking at this optical illusion, what color would you say are the circles that appear? You will be surprised to learn that they are actually all the same color. Is about a classic optical illusion known as a Munker illusion.

This particular image was designed by Dr. David Novick, a professor at the University of Texas, and what makes us see the different colored circles is the color scheme of the lines, which distort our perception of color.

16. Who wears the heels?

When you look at this picture, your head is going to explode. Who would you say is the person wearing the heels? At an initial glance, it looks like it’s the boy, but if you look closely, the person standing is the girl: she’s bent over her coworker, who’s sitting in the chair.

The photo was shared on Twitter by user Charles Joseph, who is the boy in the image.

17. The disappearing image

This optical illusion is most peculiar. Observe a fixed point of the image for 30 seconds, and after this time you will see how it disappears until you only see a white background.

The image tricks our brain through the Troxler effect, that makes us filter the constant information until we stop perceiving it. As the brain does not receive new information, the stimuli in our peripheral vision take on the nature of the environment that surrounds them, which in this case is a white background.

18. Is the cat going up or down?

This photograph went viral in 2015 because, although it seems an innocent image, it is actually the most surprising. And it is that, if you look closely, it is not at all clear whether the cat is climbing or descending the ladder. What do you think?

There are explanations for all tastes, based on both the architecture and the position of the cat.

19. How many legs does the elephant have?

On these lines you can see Shepard’s elephant a very popular optical illusion. Take a good look at it and tell us, how many legs does it have?

The elephant is designed to confuse us. It is an optical illusion of the impossible object type, based on figure-ground confusion. And, if you look closely, the legs become the bottom and vice versa.

20. What color do you see strawberries?

Take a good look at these strawberries, what color do you see them? Surely you will say red, but you are wrong. The image, created by psychology professor Akiyoshi Kitaoka, does not have a single pixel of red color, rather, it is made by combining blue and green pixels.

So why do we see red strawberries? Our brain corrects for color when it processes images with different lighting, making us see what we know.