A couple of days ago, the ‘Capi’ criticized Paty Chapoy for making fun of Laura G in her sketches, but the comedian seems not to have cared

As is customary, every Friday, the Bloopers section of Carlos Pérez, ‘el Capi’, who once again grabbed his partner Laura G. « down »

In the parody made by the comedian, he recalled that during the week, the members of the morning newspaper were characterized as characters from the movie Vaseline, on the occasion of the 42 years of the film’s premiere in the United States (In Mexico it was released until 2 November of the same year), and together they performed the choreography for the popular song We go together.

However, it seems that Laura’s outfit was not at all liked by Pérez, who practically used this section to make fun of her again. The reason, the wig they put on for the characterization of the ‘Rizzo’ character.

When it is the turn of the parodies that Capi himself does, of his companions, the alleged Laura G appeared, only to receive comparisons with characters who ridiculed her.

« Ah, of course, my ‘Pirruris’ », « Ah, I know, it’s the Chimoltrufia, where is the ‘Botija’? », « Ah, you’re ‘Willy Wonka’ or ‘Joy’ is that of Intensely, Peter Bread? Shaggy the one with Scooby Doo? ”Said El Cap, while Laura, on screen, couldn’t stop laughing, making it clear that she was not bothered by the jokes of the also stadupero.