20% of the world’s water wells at risk of drying up

Environmental scientists have found that up to 20% of all groundwater wells in the world are at risk of drying up in the near future, mainly due to the massive extraction of flow for human consumption and agricultural irrigation.

In an article published in the journal Science, Scott Jasechko and Debra Perrone describe groundwater catchment data from millions of wells around the world, including Spain. For their part, James Famiglietti and Grant Ferguson, from the University of Saskatchewan, have published another article in the same magazine that describes the importance of groundwater management.

As the researchers point out, most of the water people consume comes from underground water wells and almost half of the flow used for agricultural irrigation also comes from the subsoil.

But they also note that little research has been done to date on the status of groundwater levels on a global scale. Therefore, they tried to fill this void by survey of logs from approximately 39 million wells around the world. The wells analyzed in Spain appear on the following map:

The researchers were able to draw conclusions about the state of groundwater levels. They found that between 6 and 20% of all wells in the world are currently no more than five meters below the water table at which they are located.

They note that this means they are at risk of drying out for decades to come. They also found that, in many cases, the construction of new wells has not taken into account the reduced groundwater levels and therefore have not been dug deeper than older wells. They suggest that this practice will cause new wells to dry out just as quickly as older ones.

More water is extracted than is replaced

Famiglietti and Ferguson point out that the reason for the reduction in water volumes in aquifers is that humans extract more water than nature is capable of replenishing.

Scott Jasechko, professor at UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Sciences and Management and co-author of the research, emphasizes in statements to the Sinc agency: “Unsustainable pumping of groundwater is, unfortunately, the cause of their depletion in many areas of the planet & rdquor ;.

In addition to the huge amounts of water drawn from underground sources, many places on the planet have also started to experience prolonged droughts due to global warming. They suggest that unless something changes, access to fresh water may soon become a privilege for the rich.

“The depletion of these aquifers is a complex problem. There is no single solution; however, there are many opportunities that, together, will lead us down the path of sustainable management. For example, we can reduce demand through behavioral changes or the adoption of savings technologies. It is also possible to create water markets that support equitable and efficient use or to take advantage of the excess when it is available and use it to recharge our wells, & rdquor; said Debra Perrone, professor of the Environmental Studies Program at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) .

The critical vulnerability that this water resource presents supposes “a imminent threat for drinking water and a risk in agricultural activity for billions of people & rdquor ;, according to the authors of this study published in the journal Science.

