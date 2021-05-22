20% of Nintendo Switch buyers already had the console | Gaming

According to Nintendo, 20% of the Nintendo Switch systems sold in the last fiscal year were in households that already owned a console, as a secondary console or for other members of the household.

Nintendo released financial results for the fiscal year this week. After updating the overwhelming sales data (Nintendo Switch is approaching almost 85 million units sold), the president of the Big N, Shuntaro Furukawa, answered some questions (here you can check the Q&A), such as the impact of the coronavirus crisis and the Suez Canal jam to stock.

Furukawa commented on the soaring demand for the Nintendo Switch, and part of that is because there are a lot of Switch buyers buying a second unit of the console. During the last fiscal year (between April 2020 and March 2021), 20% of the Nintendo Switches sold went to households that already had the console. What’s more, Furukawa hopes that in the future demand for multiple systems per household increases.ç

This can be explained in several ways: consumers who buy a second console for another member of the family unit, or to use as a secondary console (this is something that happens a lot with Switch Lite, the portable-only version of the console).

Nintendo’s hybrid console allows you to play the great games of Mario, Zelda, Pokémon or Fortnite both in handheld mode and on the television. It has 32 GB of internal storage and includes two joy-con controllers.

During the last fiscal year, 28.83 million consoles were sold, both the original model and the Switch Lite, making a total of 84.59 units to date. The launch of games like Animal Crossing New Horizons or Monster Hunter Rise It is what causes the biggest spikes in console sales, which is why Nintendo is preparing multiple new games for this fiscal year.

The new model that Nintendo has in development, the rumored “Switch Pro”, would help drive this type of demand, since according to reports it is not a successor, but a revision, continuing with the Nintendo Switch line … that could end up blurring the classic concept of generation of consoles, in a close way to Apple and iPhones.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.