20% of groundwater wells could go dry

Investigation Development

According to research, most of the water people consume comes from groundwater wells. In fact, almost half of the water used in agricultural irrigation it also comes from wells. However, to date, not much research has been done on the state of water levels on a global scale.

For this reason, scientists have tried to fill that gap by studying construction records of approximately 39 million wells worldwide. Thus, the researchers discovered that between 6 and 20% of all wells in the world are at risk of drying up in the coming decades.

Likewise, the researchers concluded that, in many cases, the construction of new wells has not taken into account low groundwater levels. Therefore, they will probably dry out as quickly as the old wells, since they have not been dug deeply.