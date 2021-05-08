20% of electrical drivers return to gasoline

Enlarge

ACD May 7, 2021

A surprising study claims that nearly 20% of electric car owners in California have bought gasoline again.

The future seems focused for drivers to adopt the electric vehicle and let’s gradually abandon combustion cars. It gives the feeling that there is no going back.

In this process, the state of California, in the United States, is one of the leading, and there electric cars have been one of the most demanded options by drivers, who have been driving them for years.

However, a recent study has found that a fairly high percentage, close to 20 percent, of those who opted for a battery-powered vehicle have decided to go back to gasoline.

The slowness of the recharge, main argument

This research, carried out by the University of California, concludes that 18 percent of those who adopted the electric vehicle between 2012 and 2018 have returned to buy gasoline cars because charging their electric cars was a hassle. This percentage rises to 20 percent when it comes to plug-in hybrid vehicle owners.

The main problem cited by respondents was that of recharge times. If you buy an electric vehicle that is used daily, you will not be able to do so by charging it at home. The reason is that household sockets provide about 120 volts of power, which makes the charging rate too slow and does not offer enough autonomy.

Public charging points, on the other hand, emit 240 volts, which means a faster charge, although it cannot be compared with the “speed” in refueling a combustion vehicle, something that is done in a matter of minutes.

According to the University of California study, two thirds of electric vehicle drivers did not use public charging stations, although the reasons are not specified. This type of study seems to be a jug of cold water for all the “hype” that we are experiencing with the electric car, since it affects the “annoyances” that real drivers suffer in daily use of this type of vehicle,