A RACE survey hints at a resurgence of private mobility

Agglomerations of public transport are seen as sources of contagion

A survey by the Royal Automobile Club of Spain concludes that 20% of drivers who traveled to their workplace by public transport will switch to private mobility when the state of alarm decreed by the coronavirus health crisis is overcome.

Not only that, but 25% of regular drivers who walked to work will also use their private vehicle for commuting.

If confirmed, this would mean that Spain would experience a change in behavior similar to what has already occurred in China, where employees have returned to private mobility to avoid crowds of public transport in fear of being a focus of contagion while not there is the vaccine.

The results are included in the third wave of the Drivers Observatory, prepared by the RACE analysis and research team monthly among its partners to analyze trends and issues of greater relevance to drivers. The last one focuses on the exceptional situation in the country.

70% of the respondents state that they had to drive at some point in the coronavirus crisis. The most frequent reason is to make purchases —83% -, followed by trips to gas stations —53% -, jobs —39% – or pharmacies —39% -. 22% have gone to the home of the elderly or dependent people.

9% declare having used the car for activities that, before confinement, they did with other means of transportation. 6% admit having resorted to their vehicle for practices not specifically described in the Royal Decree that has prevailed since mid-March, when the state of alarm was decreed.

3.5% admit having taken the car as an excuse, without real need. The RACE remarks that, extrapolated that percentage to the census of drivers in Spain, that means that 900,000 people have skipped the confinement to drive.

Regarding incidents on the road, 3.5% of drivers admit to having suffered one during their journeys and practically half of these —48.4% —required the assistance of assistance.

VEHICLE MAINTENANCE

More than half of drivers – 53% – have refueled at some point since the alarm state began. 43% have checked the condition of the battery and one in five the tire pressure. Only 20% declare that they have not carried out any operation.

TRAVEL AND GETAWAYS

More than half of drivers – 55.5% – have canceled a road trip. Among these, more than 50% were weekend trips, but also 32% on long vacations, 17.5% on business trips and 14.5% at family gatherings and events.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.