Multi-Ministerial Resolution (RMM) 02/2020, prepared by the Ministry of Mining in coordination with the Ministries of Labor and Health, approved the Biosafety protocol for the Bolivian mining sector, in force as of the date. The document establishes that both the governments and the municipalities must support the mining sector while the coronavirus pandemic lasts.

RMM 02/2020 establishes that the autonomous departmental and municipal governments, by becoming beneficiaries of mining royalties, will be able to cooperate and strengthen activities, such as provide support with health personnel for health control and compliance with biosafety procedures and protocols.

In addition, they will be able to support mining cooperatives with biosafety inputs, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“They must adopt the necessary measures to help supply their internal market. regarding materials and supplies, tools, machinery and equipment for mining activity ”, he specifies.

Health management entities

The short-term managing entities of social security, who are affiliated with the mining sector, will provide medical care in accordance with the contingency plans drawn up for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, guaranteeing the necessary attention to the mining workers.

The multi-ministerial resolution shows that, in the regions where mining operations are carried out and there are no services from the managing entities, medical attention will be provided by the insurance delegates of each sector.

Protocol

The “Biosafety protocol for activities in the mining sector” approved by the RMM 02/2020 regulates biosecurity measures for the mining sector, the authorization of movement of means of transport for minerals and metals, goods, inputs and supplies, personnel of the mining sector, coordination with the autonomous departmental and municipal governments , as well as the schedules of the mining activities.

