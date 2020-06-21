Ninel Conde has not been with little Emmanuel since last April 5

It is more than two months that Ninel Conde cannot see her son Emmanuel and he does not stop suffering, especially when he loses from living with him special occasions like his graduation from one more school year.

The actress revealed that this Friday she could only congratulate her little boy through a video call, when she wanted to do it in person, hugging and kissing him.

Through a photograph published on his Instagram account, it was that Ninel recalled that a year ago he could be with Emanuel, unlike now, since the little one’s father, Giovanni Medina, does not allow him to be with him.

“Today was your graduation dear son… here a year ago I was able to hug and kiss you… this year I was not allowed to be with you and I had to see you for a computer session. It comforts me to know that in this life we ​​will be judged by our actions and each one will receive what they sow. I do not lose hope that justice exists in this country and sooner than some believe injustice will end. I leave this and all my messages so that the day you grow up you know that every day Mom had you in her mind and heart, « wrote the singer also with the tender image.

Ninel Conde He maintains a legal battle to get the authorities to allow him to be with his son again, whom he has not seen since April 5 due to Medina’s decision.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas